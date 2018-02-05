Monday, 05 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fun run date

GORING’S Hairy Legs fun run will return on May 13.

Runners will complete up to two laps of a 6km course starting and finishing at Sheepcot field, off Gatehampton Road, including small obstacles.

Adults can run one lap each as part of a relay team and there is also the shorter Teenage Kicks event for runners aged 11 to 17 and Little Legs for children aged five and over.

The event, which is organised by parents, typically raises about £2,000 for outdoor play and sporting equipment for Goring and Streatley primary schools.

Entries open on March 5 and volunteers and business sponsors are also being sought. For more information, visit www.hairylegs.net

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33