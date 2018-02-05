Fun run date

GORING’S Hairy Legs fun run will return on May 13.

Runners will complete up to two laps of a 6km course starting and finishing at Sheepcot field, off Gatehampton Road, including small obstacles.

Adults can run one lap each as part of a relay team and there is also the shorter Teenage Kicks event for runners aged 11 to 17 and Little Legs for children aged five and over.

The event, which is organised by parents, typically raises about £2,000 for outdoor play and sporting equipment for Goring and Streatley primary schools.

Entries open on March 5 and volunteers and business sponsors are also being sought. For more information, visit www.hairylegs.net