England call for Hoskins

HENLEY veteran runner Caroline Hoskins has qualified to represent England, writes David Dibben.

Hoskins, who turned 50 at the end of last year, returned stunning times in the south of England championships at Chichester to earn an international place in May and will now line up in an England Masters vest in the Great Birmingham 10km.

The Reading Roadunner just missed a personal best at the Chichester Priory 10km but her time of 38 minutes 44 seconds was good enough for third place in the FV50 section and 18th lady overall.

The first three Masters in each age group will line up in England colours against another international team yet to be announced. And they will have pride of place in an advanced starting pen just behind the elite group.

Now the Henley grandmother faces an anxious wait for official confirmation of her call-up. A thrilled Hoskins said: “It was a hard race and very windy, but a great event.

“I presume I will hear soon from England Athletics but I have no idea when so I will celebrate when the email comes through. Fingers crossed.

“I was 24 seconds off my 10km personal best but happy with that in the conditions — very, very cold and very windy for the last 4km.”

Hoskins has plenty of big targets in the next few weeks with the Wokingham and Reading half marathons and then London, where she will be aiming to finish in under three hours once again. She has also been nominated by her Roadrunners’ club in the veteran achiever category in the Reading sports personality of the year awards next month.