Kidmore Primary take the honours

KIDMORE END Primary School ran out winners at the Year 3/4 sports hall athletics competition at Henley Leisure Centre.

The competition, organised by Chiltern Edge, saw 75 pupils from local primary schools take part.

Sonning Common were runners-up with St Mary’s, Henley, third, Shiplake fourth and Peppard fifth.

