Kidmore Primary take the honours

Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
SEVEN fire crews from two counties tackled a ... [more]
Monday, 05 March 2018
KIDMORE END Primary School ran out winners at the Year 3/4 sports hall athletics competition at Henley Leisure Centre.
The competition, organised by Chiltern Edge, saw 75 pupils from local primary schools take part.
Sonning Common were runners-up with St Mary’s, Henley, third, Shiplake fourth and Peppard fifth.
05 March 2018
