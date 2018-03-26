England call-up for Hodgson

A SONNING student has been selected to represent England at the Home Countries and SIAB International.

Athlete Sam Hodgson, who attends Reading Blue Coat School, will compete at the Wollaton Hall event in Nottingham on Saturday.

At the New Balance English Schools’ Cross Country Championship, which took place at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds last Saturday in sub-zero temperatures, Hodgson finished seventh in a field of 350 runners, where he represented Berkshire.

By finishing in the top eight, Hodgson qualified to represent England at the Home Countries match.

Speaking after the impressive performance, Blue Coat’s head of athletics, Simon Cook, said: “I am delighted for Sam, as he trains incredibly hard and was so determined to achieve an international vest.

“Saturday’s race was a true test of his ability and determination, which he passed with excellence. He is very much a team player and will be a wonderful inspiration to all at Blue Cfoat. It is a superb achievement to represent your country, and massive congratulations to him.”