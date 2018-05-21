Sign up for triathlon

THIS year’s Wargrave sprint triathlon will be held on Sunday, June 17.

The annual event will see up to 100 people take on a 750m swim in the River Thames, a 20km bike ride and a 5km run in the countryside around the village.

The triathlon will be raising money for the Wargrave lido appeal, which wants to build an open-air swimming pool in Wargrave.

Entry costs £45 or £60 for teams. For more information visit www.thewargrave

triathlon.org

Meanwhile, on August 11 there will also be an open water swim in the river as part of the annual Wargrave and Shiplake regatta.

Swimmers aged 12 and over can take on a 1km or 2km course, starting at 6.15am, while there is also an easier “social swim”.

Entry costs £25 or £10 for the social swim, which includes breakfast, a goody bag and entry to the main regatta later in the day.

For more information email jomaundrell@hot

mail.com