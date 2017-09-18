Keep your game at its peak in our studio

HENNERTON is celebrating its 25th year this year and we have plenty to celebrate with everything you may need to keep your golf at its peak after the summer — starting with hi-tech golf in our golf studio.

Just because summer is ending, doesn’t mean your golf clubs need to go to the back of the cupboard.

Come and use our golf studio and keep improving on your summer swing with hi-tech swing analysis.

Good for one-to-one teaching with one of our in-house professionals — incidentally, two of the only 250 certified instructors in the country — but also good to play with a group of friends and experience some of the world’s best courses with 4K high realism.

If the course still beckons on these beautiful evenings and there is nowhere better, use a twilight fee or take advantage of our 25th anniversary membership offer of 25 per cent off all subscriptions.

Meanwhile, are you looking for a local venue for business meetings? Hire our purpose-built meeting room, always at great value and we cater to your budget.

Our clubhouse also makes a popular venue for any party, however raucous or sedate. Contact Paul Deaney or pop up at any time and take in the views.

To book a tee time or for more information on the club and facilities, call the Hennerton Pro-shop on 0118 940 1000.

We look forward to welcoming you soon.