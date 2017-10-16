“DON’T mention Christmas yet!” I hear you cry — but in the world of auctioneers, work is well under ... [more]
Monday, 16 October 2017
JOIN us at Stonor for half-term to decorate pumpkins, solve a mystery trail, and have some sweets!
This half-term we are having a Spooktacular Halloween event.
Bring your family to search the garden for riddles and secret messages — work together to solve the mystery and receive a sweet treat.
We also have pumpkin carving, and no-carve pumpkin decorating for the little ones.
Participate in our Halloween selfie competition to win a family ticket to the Wonder Woods.
Your ticket to our Halloween event also includes the Wonder Woods, where children can climb, swing, and run around for hours.
Our visitor centre will be open with hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, and snacks.
Children (and adults!) are encouraged to come their best fancy dress outfit.
For more information and to book tickets, visit Stonor online at www.stonor.com
Sweet treats in store for Halloween
