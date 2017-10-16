Firm can value your jewellery

“DON’T mention Christmas yet!” I hear you cry — but in the world of auctioneers, work is well under way for the Christmas season auctions.

Frances Noble, head of the jewellery department at Mayfair auctioneers, Dix Noonan Webb, says: “As auctioneers, we are always looking ahead to our next auction, and we are now consigning for our Christmas jewellery sale on Wednesday, November 29.

“It is my favourite auction of the year, as we offer a selection of beautiful and wearable jewellery, as well as a wide range of pretty diamond and gemset rings and other more unusual pieces.

“The auction market has a natural boost at this time of year, with more private customers looking to buy something special as gifts for loved ones. So it is an excellent time to consider selling if you have jewellery you never wear. All our auctions take place in our salerooms in Mayfair — a great location to attract top buyers.”

Dix Noonan Webb will be holding their next Henley Valuation day at Phyllis Court Club on Tuesday, October 24, from 10am to 4pm.

⚫⚫The firm’s specialists will be offering free and confidential valuations on jewellery, coins, medals and banknotes, with the opportunity to consign to Christmas auctions.

⚫⚫For an appointment, please call 0207 016 1700 or email jewellery@dnw.co.uk