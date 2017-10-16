Monday, 16 October 2017

Shops to co-host a 'Decadent Evening'

ESTABLISHED in 1997, Vinegar Hill remains a close family-run business.

It is owned and managed by siblings Beth, Debbie and Richard Austin, who have a passion for buying stylish and inspiring products from all over the world.

Paired with a commitment to offering unmatched service, this has helped to develop a unique environment in their lifestyle stores.

The first store opened in Stratford-upon-Avon and with a lot of support from customers and the great people who work for them, it became a success.

As the business has grown it has never lost sight of its original values and identity — it still feels very much like an independent store and it is this philosophy that sees their customers return again and again.

VH & Co was also launched in Henley this year, which brings a taste of very stylish and unique clothing to the area. Their gorgeous autumn and winter outfits add that something special for all ladies’ wardrobes.

This month both Vinegar Hill and VH & Co would love you to join them for bubbles at their Decadent Evening on Thursday, October 19, from 6pm to 9pm.

Both are based on Duke Street, Henley, and located next door to each other.

They will be offering 10 per cent off all purchases at this event evening.

Be sure not to miss out!

