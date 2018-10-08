Auctioneers are offering free valuations of jewellery, coins and medals

THE old adage “you learn something new every day” could have been written for the world of valuers and auctioneers.

“We never know what each day will bring,” says Frances Noble, head of the jewellery department at specialist Mayfair auctioneers Dix Noonan Webb.

“I love the pieces that require further research and the opportunity to learn something new. A few weeks ago, a beautiful French diamond brooch, circa 1880s, was brought in for sale. Contained in its original leather case, the brooch still had the range of fittings that would have enabled it to be worn in numerous ways. The case even contained the designer’s original sketches.

“The diamond brooch is mounted ‘en tremblant’ — a technique where each flower head is held on a spiral spring, making them ‘tremble’ when worn, as if ‘dancing in the breeze’.

“The brooch was made by a little known Parisian jewel house, Debacq & Cie. Not a name that is familiar to many — indeed, I can’t remember ever handling a piece by this particular maker. So it was a delight to learn more about this jewel house.”

Debacq & Cie first opened its doors for business in Paris in 1812, manufacturing gold jewellery. By its heyday of the 1860s to the 1880s the company was employing 12 diamond polishers alongside the jewellery workshops and specialised in exquisite diamond floral brooches and corsage sprays, made as convertible jewels, interchangeable to suit the occasion, and worn as brooches, hair decorations, bangles, pendants, etc. This beautiful brooch was included in the September 4 jewellery auction at Dix Noonan Webb’s Mayfair auction rooms.

