Golf club housing

A GOLF club in Henley has been granted planning permission to build five houses on its land.

Badgemore Park Golf Club will redevelop the 0.3-hectare site which currently contains squash courts, a storage building and a walled garden.

The development will include a pair of two-bedroom houses, two more with five bedrooms and one with three.

Last year the club was granted permission to build a single house on the same site.

South Oxfordshire District Council said the houses would be of traditional design and would not be to the detriment of the area.

