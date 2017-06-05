Golf club housing

New rail timetable 'will affect reliability'
RAIL passengers from Wargrave say a new timetable ... [more]
Monday, 05 June 2017
A GOLF club in Henley has been granted planning permission to build five houses on its land.
Badgemore Park Golf Club will redevelop the 0.3-hectare site which currently contains squash courts, a storage building and a walled garden.
The development will include a pair of two-bedroom houses, two more with five bedrooms and one with three.
Last year the club was granted permission to build a single house on the same site.
South Oxfordshire District Council said the houses would be of traditional design and would not be to the detriment of the area.
05 June 2017
