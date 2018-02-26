Children help to promote gift shop

CHILDEN in years 5 and 6 at Badgemore Primary School in Henley have been helping the Boatique gift shop to achieve more sales.

The Friday Street store sells products for boats as well as decorations for the home.

Cedar and Beech class spent a fortnight studying advertisements in order to create their own.

Having gone through the process of editing and writing them, the pupils were proud to present their adverts to Juliet Campbell, the owner of Boatique.

When designing the adverts, the children looked at Boatique’s targeted audience, which is professionals, and aimed at them.

Freja, 10, who is in year 5, said: “It was easy to promote such an exciting and varied shop like Boatique, particularly with the knowledge that we were promoting small businesses and manufacturers along the way.”

Ms Campbell said that if she saw an increase in sales, she would know that the pupils had succeeded in helping her.