Monday, 09 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Chocolate prizes for best bonnets

Chocolate prizes for best bonnets

PUPILS at Badgemore Primary School in Henley took part in an Easter bonnet parade for their parents.

The children made their own hats using cotton wool, feathers and real foliage.

Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton awarded prizes of chocolate for the best three designs by James, Caitlin (Robertson) and Isla and every child received an Easter egg from the Mayor’s escort Councillor David Eggleton.

Cllr Hinton said: “It’s amazing how much effort has gone into making the bonnets. Some of them have intricate details and the children must have spent a considerable amount of time on them.”

Headteacher Marion Arnold added: “I’m amazed at the imagination and creativity shown. The children put in a huge amount of effort in their spare time.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33