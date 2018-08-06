Pond plants

Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
Monday, 06 August 2018
HENLEY in Bloom has given Badgemore Primary School £250 for planting around its new wildlife pond.
The pond has been created in a previously overgrown area in front of the school in Hop Gardens.
It will be planted up in the new term next month.
Henley in Bloom has also given up to £300 to volunteer gardening group the Gardening Buddies for new plants.
