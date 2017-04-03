Beavers host entertaining fundraising

Record amount raised at annual bike challenge
On March 15 Stoke Row beaver scouts raised £326.30 for the Meningitis Research Foundation by entertaining their families and friends.
They told jokes, did magic, recited poems and performed balancing acts and one youngster even demonstrated how to identify an animal by its skull.
The also raised money by selling home-made goodies and holding a raffle. The Foundation provides vital funding for research into meningitis and septicaemia and support for those affected and their families. For more information, visit meningitis.org
