Monday, 03 April 2017

Noise rules out homes

A DUPLICATE planning application for 130 homes on land off St Helen’s Avenue, Benson, has been refused permission by South Oxfordshire District Council.

Gladman Developments first made an application in May which is now the subject of an appeal over the council’s failure to make a decision by the deadline of September 30.

Gladman then submitted the identical plans.

The council said its reasons for refusal were the site would be exposed to “significant adverse noise impacts” from traffic on the A4074 and aircraft from RAF Benson airfield that could not be mitigated.

The appeal on Gladman’s first application is due to be heard in May.

