'Fix potholes'

Monday, 03 April 2017
A CALL has been made to repair potholes on roads in Benson.
A meeting of the parish council heard there were four “sizeable” potholes in Castle Square.
Councillor Pat Peers said: “We’re going to have some nasty accidents there. It needs patching properly.”
Councillor Mark Gray, Benson’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said he would raise the issue.
