'Fix potholes'

A CALL has been made to repair potholes on roads in Benson.

A meeting of the parish council heard there were four “sizeable” potholes in Castle Square.

Councillor Pat Peers said: “We’re going to have some nasty accidents there. It needs patching properly.”

Councillor Mark Gray, Benson’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said he would raise the issue.

