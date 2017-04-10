Council in bank move

Lynch's lob wraps up title for Watlington
WATLINGTON TOWN were crowned champions of ... [more]
BENSON Parish Council is to switch banks.
The council has agreed to move its money from the Co-operative to the Unity Trust Bank, which it says will make online banking easier.
Vice-chairman Jon Fowler said the move would reduce paperwork.
Councillor Rob Jordan said the Co-op was a safer bet as it was much bigger than Unity.
But chairwoman Pat Peers said the council was protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, which guarantees deposits of up to £75,000.
