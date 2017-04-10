Monday, 10 April 2017

Council in bank move

BENSON Parish Council is to switch banks.

The council has agreed to move its money from the Co-operative to the Unity Trust Bank, which it says will make online banking easier.

Vice-chairman Jon Fowler said the move would reduce paperwork.

Councillor Rob Jordan said the Co-op was a safer bet as it was much bigger than Unity.

But chairwoman Pat Peers said the council was protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, which guarantees deposits of up to £75,000.

