Asbestos clean-up promised

A DEVELOPER has vowed to remove asbestos from a former petrol station site in Benson before building houses on it.

Benson Parish Council has withdrawn its objection to Brian Bull’s proposal for the old Atalanta Garage in Beggarsbush Hill after he gave assurances that the land can be made safe.

Mr Bull wants to demolish the garages, workshops and offices and replace them with three detached houses, a pair of semi-detached houses and a detached bungalow with associated parking.

He was awarded planning permission last year but has put forward amended plans since then.

The parish council opposed his latest revision, saying the land could be contaminated by asbestos.

Mr Bull’s agent John Carroll said experts had visited the site, taken samples from the ground and submitted a report to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

Environmental health officers supported the application as long as the site was properly decontaminated.

Mr Carroll said that soil polluted by asbestos or petrol by-products could be dug up and replaced with a filler material. Bacteria which digests pollutants could also be introduced. The ground would then be re-tested.

