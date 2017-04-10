Hall hire fees rise

THE cost of hiring Benson parish hall could increase.

The parish council, which owns the building in Sunnyside, has provisionally agreed to charge users by the hour rather than per session.

Vice-chairman Jon Fowler supported the idea but warned it could result in increases of up to 60 per cent for some users.

He said the village youth club could see a 50 per cent increase, which would not be “particularly politically expedient”.

Council chairwoman Pat Peers said the club paid a special concessional rate which hadn’t been taken into account in the figures.

The council’s finance committee will now discuss the issue as it is not clear whether the new charging arrangements would increase the council’s income.

The council has agreed to restrict bookings for the hall to no more than six months in advance rather than a year as at present.

Meanwhile, the council is to spend up to £5,000 plus VAT on a new public address system for the hall, including repairs to the hearing induction loop.