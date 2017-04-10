One-way road set to change

Lynch's lob wraps up title for Watlington
WATLINGTON TOWN were crowned champions of ... [more]
A ONE-WAY street in Benson is set to become two-way.
Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, is proposing to allow two-way traffic between the junctions with Oxford Road and Sunnyside.
The council says this is because of a development of more than 400 homes on farmland north of Littleworth Road and improvements to the carriageway.
Public consultation will end on April 21.
