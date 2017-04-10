Monday, 10 April 2017

Club renamed

EWELME Cricket Club has been renamed to reflect the increasing number of players from outside the village.

It is now called Ewelme and Benson Cricket Club but will continue to play on The Common in Ewelme.

The club plays Sunday friendly matches and has 23 fixtures scheduled for the forthcoming season.

For more information, send an email to info@ewelme
cricketclub.org.uk

