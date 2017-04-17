Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Charity climbers

STAFF from a dental practice in Benson are to climb Mount Snowdon for charity.

Thirteen employees at Imogen Dental in High Street and a sister surgery in Kingsclere will make the 3,560ft climb on May 20 in aid of the Ark Cancer Centre, a £5million NHS treatment unit to be built in Hampshire.

Dr Neel Tank, owner and principal dentist, said: “Each year we fund-raise for a deserving cause which will benefit our local community.

“We involve friends and family and invite patients to join us as a team to hopefully help make a difference to not only those fighting cancer but also the families involved.

“Some of our members have been directly affected by the loss of loved ones and understand the need for this facility.”

Sponsorship forms and collection buckets are available at the practice.

