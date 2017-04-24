New walkway

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Monday, 24 April 2017
PART of the Millbrook Mead boardwalk in Benson has been replaced.
The parish council agreed to spend £650 (plus VAT) on replacing the 10m section of the wooden walkway with plastic and timber.
The boardwalk at the nature reserve south west of the A4074 was built in 2007.
24 April 2017
More News:
Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Every passenger counts, says not-for-profit bus operator as he seeks to expand
RESIDENTS of Goring have been urged to use the ... [more]
Girl raises money for homelessness charity with cake sale
A SCHOOLGIRL from Sonning Common raised £321 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say