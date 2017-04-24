Monday, 24 April 2017

New walkway

PART of the Millbrook Mead boardwalk in Benson has been replaced.

The parish council agreed to spend £650 (plus VAT) on replacing the 10m section of the wooden walkway with plastic and timber.

The boardwalk at the nature reserve south west of the A4074 was built in 2007.

