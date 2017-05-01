New rector appointed

THE Benson with Ewelme Benefice has a new rector.

Rev Patrick Gilday will begin work at St Helen’s Church in July. He is currently a curate at All Saints’ Church in Ascot Heath.

His appointment follows the death of the Rev John Burrell in May 2015.

Dr Gilday is married to Lydia, a chemistry lecturer at Oxford University, and they have a daughter, Madeleine. He grew up in rural Hampshire where his father was a Chinook pilot at RAF Odiham.

Until he takes up the post the church will continue to have visiting clergy to lead worship.

Dr Gilday’s licensing service will take place at St Helen’s on July 10 at 7pm.

Benson joined with the parishes of Ewelme, Brightwell Baldwin, Cuxham and Easington as the new United Benefice of Benson with Ewelme on April 1.