Monday, 01 May 2017

Parish hall extension

PLANS have been drawn up to extend Benson parish hall.

The parish council has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council for permission for a ground floor extension at the front of the buiding in Sunnyside and a roof extension.

The first floor would be enlarged by extending across the conference room. 

The parish office would be moved to the ground floor from the first floor where it is currently located in what the council says is an “unsatisfactory, remote landing cupboard”.

The entrance hall would be extended and the village post office would move to the hall from the sports pavilion.

Toilets and the hall’s 
kitchen would also be refurbished, a new disabled lift installed and two areas of solar panelling fitted to the exterior.

The hall was built in 1986.

The district council will make a decision by June 5.

