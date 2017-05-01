Railway talk

Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Monday, 01 May 2017
PETER BENNETT will give a talk called “The Great Western Railway — a look at the past, present and future” at a meeting of the Bensington Society at Benson parish hall tonight (Friday), starting at 7pm.
01 May 2017
Hundreds queue to snap up tickets for the village festival
HUNDREDS of people queued up to buy tickets for ... [more]
