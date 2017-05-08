Edible books

A CAKE sale and edible book competition will be held by the Friends of Benson Library at Bob’s Corner in High Street on May 13.

The group is also appealing for new committee members and helpers. It has vacancies for shadow secretary, shadow membership secretary, sponsorship/fund-raising officer and National Libraries Week promoter. It also needs someone to organise its annual quiz in November.

To volunteer, send an email to Anna Malkin at aamalkin@outlook.com