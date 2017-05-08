Neighbour objects to bungalow extension plan

A COUPLE’S plans to extend their home in Benson have upset a neighbour.

Stuart and Annette Martin say the bungalow in Rumbolds Close looks tired and needs modernising.

They want to extend the building at the front, saying this would be less obtrusive than a rear extension.

But neighbour David Aldridge claims it would cause loss of light and cast a “significant shadow” on his home next door.

In their planning application, the Martins say: “It’s the right time to be ambitious about what the site can offer, especially in this area where demand is high and land is scarce. We do not feel we are overdeveloping the property or being greedy with our modest plans.

“In consultation with our architect, it is our opinion that a front extension is less obtrusive than to the rear. Furthermore, an extension to the rear would use up some of our valuable external recreation area for our children and dog as we are an active and outdoor orientated family.

“Before our plans were submitted, we reviewed the potential bearing we will have on neighbouring properties and concluded that our plans will have minimal impact.”

But Mr Aldridge told a meeting of Benson Parish Council that he was concerned. “We think it will cause significant loss of daylight and sunlight and cast a significant shadow across our property,” he said.

Councillor Rob Workman said he had visited the site at about 5.30pm and said: “It would cast quite a large shadow over the neighbouring property, which I think is out of order really and I would like the council to object.”

The council agreed to recommend the application is refused on the grounds that it would be unneighbourly, adversely impact the street scene, cause a loss of view next door and sets a precedent for a front extension in the road.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make the final decision by May 29.