Road to be made safer

A 20MPH limit is to be introduced in Littleworth Road, Benson, to make it safer.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has approved a reduction from the current limit of 30mph.

Traffic-calming measures and a 7.5-tonne weight limit will also be introduced in the village.

The move comes after planning permission was granted for more than 400 new homes on land north of Littleworth Road, which will cause more traffic.

There will be three new zebra crossings as follows:

l In Littleworth Road near the access to the new development.

l In Oxford Road near its junction with Littleworth Road, which will become a roundabout.

l In Watlington Road east of its junction with Littleworth Road at the location of the current pedestrian refuge.

The work will be funded by contributions made by the developers.

