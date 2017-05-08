War centenary

Sports pavilion re-opened after £170,000 makeover
A SPORTS pavilion in Goring has re-opened ... [more]
Monday, 08 May 2017
AN event will be held in Benson next year to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.
The parish council wants to show how Benson changed during the war years.
If you like to be involved, call the parish office on (01491) 825038 or email clerk@bensonpc.org.uk with your name and contact details.
08 May 2017
More News:
Sports pavilion re-opened after £170,000 makeover
A SPORTS pavilion in Goring has re-opened ... [more]
Physiotherapist eyes up GB vest after impressive marathon performance
A FORMER pupil at the Piggott School in Wargrave ... [more]
POLL: Have your say