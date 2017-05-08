Monday, 08 May 2017

War centenary

AN event will be held in Benson next year to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The parish council wants to show how Benson changed during the war years.

If you like to be involved, call the parish office on (01491) 825038 or email clerk@bensonpc.org.uk with your name and contact details.

