Councillors not lovin' it

PLANS to revamp McDonald’s in Oxford Road, Benson, have been opposed by the parish council.

The fast food company has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council for planning permission to clad the roof in aluminium, install new booths and new fascia signage and to reconfigure the car park at its branch in Oxford Road.

McDonald’s says the changes would provide a “fresher and more contemporary façade” in keeping with the area.

Councillors objected to the loss of a disabled parking space and have also asked for clarification on whether a silver birch tree would be removed.

