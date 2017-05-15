'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
A GROWING litter problem in Goring is not being ... [more]
Monday, 15 May 2017
A DOG show in Benson raised almost £250 for the Oxfordshire Animal Sanctuary.
Anout 60 families enjoyed the event in Sunnyside recreation ground.
The Stadhampton sanctuary rescues and rehomes more than 500 animals every year.
15 May 2017
More News:
'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
A GROWING litter problem in Goring is not being ... [more]
Six businesses forced out of garden centre
SIX businesses have been forced to leave the site ... [more]
POLL: Have your say