Craft fair raises £400 towards new kitchen at day centre

A CRAFT fair at the Millstream Day Centre in Benson raised £400 towards a new kitchen.

There were 10 stalls selling cards, knitted and sewn items, framed pictures, jewellery, children’s books and plants as well as a cake sale and raffle.

Stallholders paid for a table and gave a prize towards the raffle and in return organisers provided a light lunch and tea and coffee. Geraldine Gault, who chairs the centre’s management committee, said she was disappointed with the footfall but pleased with the amount raised.

She said: “Maybe the Saturday of a bank holiday weekend wasn’t a good day but it’s still £400 towards our fund-raising so we’re not going to complain about that.

“It’s just a shame it wasn’t a bit better. Because the footfall was very low, we didn’t get the sales of the light lunches. I think we’re back at the point of saying ‘what can we do differently, how can we get the message out

further with a smaller committee?’

“All the members, by their nature, tend to be 60-plus and there’s a lot of physical work involved, so we’re looking to get more people on to the committee. The kind of people we need are doers and more people with fund-raising ideas that are less labour-intensive.”

The £38,000 modernisation of the kitchen is needed because the current one doesn’t have enough working surfaces and cook Michelle Jones finds it difficult to use the old-fashioned, solid plate hobs.

The new kitchen will have a new commercial dishwasher, induction hobs, new flooring, new cladding on the walls and more workspace.

The centre currently has about 50 members who can have a hot two-course lunch on three days a week.

If you are interested in joining the committee, call (01491) 834889.