Draft plan responses

MORE than 40 responses were received during a consultation on Benson’s draft neighbourhood plan.

It outlines four sites for 355 homes on the proviso that an “edge street”, or bypass, would be built to the north of the village. These are in addition to more than 400 homes on land north of Littleworth Road which have already been approved.

The neighbourhood plan team says it is clear from the responses that more work is needed to secure the new road.

Meanwhile, an inquiry is to be held later this year into plans for 130 new homes off St Helen’s Avenue.

Gladman Developments appealed after South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, failed to make a decision on the company’s application.