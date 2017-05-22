New hall hire fees

SOME groups are to be charged more to hire Benson parish hall.

The parish council, which owns the building in Sunnyside, has agreed to charge users by the hour rather than per session.

There will be phased increases for R&B Dance, Wallingford Artists, the Bensington Society and Benson Youth Club.

Council vice-chairman Jon Fowler said the change in rate meant substantial rises for these groups.

“Rather than imposing this increase in cost all in one go, the idea is to phase it in over a period of time,” he said.

“The majority of people are actually decreasing, although not by huge amounts.”

The council has also restricted hall bookings for the hall to no more than six months in advance rather than a year as it has been.

l The council has agreed to effectively waive the £123 cost of Benson scouts hiring the hall for a barn dance in June in aid of their forthcoming trip to Kenya.