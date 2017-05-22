Pollution tests

Scout 'dogsbody' receives award for long service and achievement
A MAN from Wargrave who joined the village scout ... [more]
Monday, 22 May 2017
AIR quality in the centre of Benson may be monitored by the parish council.
The idea was suggested at last week’s annual parish meeting. Parish council vice-chairman Jon Fowler welcomed it, saying High Street and other areas such as Castle Square should be monitored.
22 May 2017
More News:
Scout 'dogsbody' receives award for long service and achievement
A MAN from Wargrave who joined the village scout ... [more]
Junior footballers celebrate successful season with public open day
MORE than 150 junior footballers attended at an ... [more]
POLL: Have your say