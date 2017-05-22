Monday, 22 May 2017

Pollution tests

AIR quality in the centre of Benson may be monitored by the parish council.

The idea was suggested at last week’s annual parish meeting. Parish council vice-chairman Jon Fowler welcomed it, saying High Street and other areas such as Castle Square should be monitored.

