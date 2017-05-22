£1,000 grant to teach music

Scout 'dogsbody' receives award for long service and achievement
A MAN from Wargrave who joined the village scout ... [more]
Monday, 22 May 2017
BENSON Parish Council has awarded a grant of £1,000 to the Friends of Benson School for music teaching.
Councillor Stephen McCann suggested giving the money and asking the school to put on a show for the village in return.
Councillor Patricia Baylis said: “It annoys me intensely — Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, should be paying for it.”
22 May 2017
More News:
Scout 'dogsbody' receives award for long service and achievement
A MAN from Wargrave who joined the village scout ... [more]
Junior footballers celebrate successful season with public open day
MORE than 150 junior footballers attended at an ... [more]
POLL: Have your say