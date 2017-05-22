Monday, 22 May 2017

Music festival

ROKEFEST will return over the bank holiday weekend.

The annual beer and music festival is held at the Home Sweet Home pub in Roke and this year is raising money for the Thames Valley air ambulance.

The live music will start on the Friday at 7pm and finish at 11pm on the Sunday. 

For more information, visit www.rokefest.com

