Scout 'dogsbody' receives award for long service and achievement
A MAN from Wargrave who joined the village scout ... [more]
Monday, 22 May 2017
ROKEFEST will return over the bank holiday weekend.
The annual beer and music festival is held at the Home Sweet Home pub in Roke and this year is raising money for the Thames Valley air ambulance.
The live music will start on the Friday at 7pm and finish at 11pm on the Sunday.
For more information, visit www.rokefest.com
22 May 2017
Junior footballers celebrate successful season with public open day
MORE than 150 junior footballers attended at an ... [more]
