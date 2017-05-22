Unsafe street

A 10MPH speed limit should be introduced in Mill Lane, Benson, say a couple.

Former parish councillors Ian and Elizabeth Leppard, of High Street, said the street was unsafe due to many of the entrances to properties being at right angles.

Mr Leppard said: “Somebody’s going to be knocked off before long.”

Mrs Leppard also asked for the gates to the play area in St Helen’s Avenue to be locked, saying some dog owners allowed their pets to foul the area and didn’t clear it up.