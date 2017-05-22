Open chorus

A “COME and sing” event will be held at St Helen's Church in Benson tomorrow (Saturday) from 6pm.

All are welcome to join the singers who will be conducted by Judith Ward and will perform well-known choruses by Verdi, Puccini, Sullivan and others.

Registration for singers is at 1.30pm and there will be two rehearsal sessions with tea and cake in between. Entry is £6 on the door.