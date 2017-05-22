Monday, 22 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Playing field shut

A SCHOOL playing field in Benson will be locked to prevent people letting their dogs foul the area.

It comes as the parish council is encouraging responsible owners to shame those who don’t clear up after their animals by spraying the mess with pink paint.

The playing field off Oxford Road belongs to the trustees of the Benson Church of England Voluntary School Trust and is for the benefit of the adjacent primary school.

The trustees say the area is not a public playground but it has been “reasonably relaxed” about dog walkers using it until now.

They said: “Sadly, there has been an increasing problem with dogs being walked across, or worse, being allowed to run free without any attempt to clear up their mess.

“This is not acceptable, given the field’s principal use as the primary school playing field.

“The trustees have therefore decided that any informal access to the field will have to cease and the gates will be locked.”

Anyone wishing to use or to continue the use the field should email the trustees at rodandjdavis@gmail.com or pat.mead@intel.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33