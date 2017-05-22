Monday, 22 May 2017

Children given award for highlighting plight of homeless

CHILDREN from Benson Youth Club have been given a community award for highlighting the plight of the homeless.

The youngsters were presented with the Bob Griffiths Trophy at the village’s annual parish meeting.

In November they slept in cardboard boxes in St Helen’s churchyard for a night to raise awareness of homelessness.

Youth club leader Geoff Stock said: “We arrived at the church at 9pm and left at 7.30am the next day. It didn’t matter what the weather was like, we did it.”

He said the experience was an “eye-opener” for the children, adding: “It brings home to them what they have got.” The children raised more than £400 in sponsorship for Crisis, a charity which helps homeless people.

Mr Stock said: “I’m really proud of them. We haven’t got many young people in the village and for the parish council to recognise them is good.”

The Don Fletcher Community Award was presented to gardener Delia Carsberg, who helps to tidy the village’s green areas, including the war memorial and outside the Mill Stream Surgery.

She said: “It’s a real, real pleasure for me to receive this certificate. My mother, who’s long gone, would have been more than delighted because she was an excellent gardener and I learned a lot from her.”

