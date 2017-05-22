Monday, 22 May 2017

Planners urged to approve 120 homes

PLANS for up to 120 homes in Benson are being recommended for approval.

WestWaddy’s application for land south of Watlington Road is set to be decided by South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

The company has reduced the number of proposed homes from 180 following objections from Benson Parish Council, particularly about the amount of extra traffic.

Concerns were also raised about the impact on residents of Blacklands Road and Brook Street, whose homes would be overlooked by the development.

WestWaddy says 40 per cent of the properties would be affordable and there would be public open space, landscaping and play space.

The parish council, which is in the latter stages of preparing a neighbourhood plan, says the development would provide no benefit to the village but would put more pressure on infrastructure. It will not include the site in the final document.

District council planning officer Sharon Crawford says the emerging plan has only “limited weight” at this stage.

In a report to the committee, she says the scheme would provide additional housing where there is a need to increase housing targets and boost supply.

She concedes that the development would intrude into open agricultural land but the scale and location means its impact would be limited to the immediate
surroundings.

