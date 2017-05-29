Monday, 29 May 2017

Tree warning

VISITORS to a Benson beauty spot have been warned about a potentially hazardous tree on site.

The large willow overhangs the boardwalk at Millbrook Mead, a small area managed by Benson Nature Group, which is located alongside Ewelme Brook, south west of the A4074.

Chairman Tom Stevenson said the willow was in a “dangerous” state but attempts to contact the landowner had failed.

He added: “Users of the boardwalk should be aware of this and be cautious during high winds.”

