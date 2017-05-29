Tree warning

Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
THE second Goring and Streatley Food and Drink ... [more]
Monday, 29 May 2017
VISITORS to a Benson beauty spot have been warned about a potentially hazardous tree on site.
The large willow overhangs the boardwalk at Millbrook Mead, a small area managed by Benson Nature Group, which is located alongside Ewelme Brook, south west of the A4074.
Chairman Tom Stevenson said the willow was in a “dangerous” state but attempts to contact the landowner had failed.
He added: “Users of the boardwalk should be aware of this and be cautious during high winds.”
29 May 2017
More News:
Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
THE second Goring and Streatley Food and Drink ... [more]
POLL: Have your say