Better play

Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
THE second Goring and Streatley Food and Drink ... [more]
Monday, 29 May 2017
A ZIP wire and climbing frame are set to be installed at two Benson play areas.
A wooden, multi-gym piece of equipment at the Green Close play area had to be removed last year as it was rotten.
Benson Parish Council has decided to replace it and add more equipment at the site and also at the St Helen’s Avenue play area.
A grant application has been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council.
29 May 2017
More News:
Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
THE second Goring and Streatley Food and Drink ... [more]
POLL: Have your say