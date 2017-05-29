Walkway repair

Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
THE second Goring and Streatley Food and Drink ... [more]
Monday, 29 May 2017
BENSON Parish Council is to spend up to £3,500 to replace a walkway.
It will employ E W Crocket to do the work around the post office, which is located in the parish hall pavilion.
The condition of the walkway has deteriorated, prompting safety concerns.
29 May 2017
More News:
Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
THE second Goring and Streatley Food and Drink ... [more]
POLL: Have your say