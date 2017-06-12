Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
AN open gardens event will be held in Berrick and Roke on Sunday from 2pm to 5.30pm.
This is a biennial event in aid of St Helen’s Church in Berrick Salome.
As well as open gardens, there will be teas and plants for sale and an art exhibition in the church.
Entrance to all the gardens is by programme, which costs £5 per adult (children go free).
12 June 2017
