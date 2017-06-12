Choral concert

Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Monday, 12 June 2017
BENSON Choral Society will perform Byways of Beethoven at Dorchester Abbey tomorrow (Saturday) at 7.30pm.
The concert will include Mass in C, Choral Fantasia with a solo by pianist Anita D’Attellis and Halleluia from Christ on the Mount of Olives.
For tickets, call Stephanie Martin on 01865 407395 (evenings only) or email
bensonchoral@gmail.com
Tickets will also be available on the door.
12 June 2017
More News:
Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Flood-risk land to be considered for new housing
A PIECE of land in Goring will be considered for ... [more]
Outdoor Shakespeare production kicks off village festival
THIS year’s Wargrave Village Festival began on ... [more]
pigstycabinetPOLL: Have your say