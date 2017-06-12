Choral concert

BENSON Choral Society will perform Byways of Beethoven at Dorchester Abbey tomorrow (Saturday) at 7.30pm.

The concert will include Mass in C, Choral Fantasia with a solo by pianist Anita D’Attellis and Halleluia from Christ on the Mount of Olives.

For tickets, call Stephanie Martin on 01865 407395 (evenings only) or email

bensonchoral@gmail.com

Tickets will also be available on the door.