Gardening club raises £440 at sale of homegrown plants

MORE than £440 was raised at Benson Garden Club’s annual plant sale.

Members grew most of the plants themselves and some were donated by the Busy Baskets of Wallingford garden centre and members of the public.

They included bedding plants, a variety of annuals and perennials and vegetables including beans, courgette, cabbage and purple sprouting broccoli.

The proceeds will go to club funds, with a proportion being donated to the Mill Stream Day Centre.

Club chairwoman Esther Chamberlain said there was a steady steam of visitors to the club’s stall in the car park in High Street during the morning of May 27.

She said: “We didn’t raise as much as last year, maybe because of the bank holiday, but £440 isn’t to be sniffed at.

“It was a lovely morning because we had the opportunity to chat to people who were interesting in gardening and tell them about the club.”

The club meets on the first Thursday of the month at Benson parish hall in Sunnyside at 7.30pm. All are welcome.